Police investigating fatal shooting on Christmas Eve

The Barbados Police Service is investigating a fatal shooting which occurred on Christmas Eve.

They note in a press release that their District ‘C’ Station is “conducting investigations into a report of a shooting, which occurred about 10:22 p.m., along Chapel #3 St. Philip”, on Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

“Investigations revealed that a male was sitting inside of a business establishment when an assailant approached and discharged a number of gunshots, injuring that male. Ambulance personnel were summoned, they examined the body but found no signs of life. A medical doctor subsequently visited the scene and pronounced death,” the statement added.

Noting that “investigations are continuing into this matter,” they issued the following appeal:

“We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information that may assist us, to please contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1800-8477, Police Emergency at 211 or the District ‘C’ Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204.”