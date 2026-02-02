Police investigating fatal shooting admin Published: February 2, 2026 | Updated: February 3, 2026 1 min read Police are investigating yet another deadly shooting, this time in the Enterprise area. A man was shot while sitting in his vehicle and later died from his injuries. Anesta Henry has the details. Post navigation Previous: FOD reveals plan to transform Alma Parris InstituteNext: Watch CBC TV 8’s ‘‘Touchline’ for your football fix Related Stories Man fatally shot in Enterprise, Christ Church admin February 3, 2026 Walrond pledges solutions to challenges facing St. George North Grace-Anne Smith February 3, 2026 BLP takes campaign message to Christ Church as election nears admin February 3, 2026 Abrahams urges voters to focus on BLP’s record of leadership admin February 3, 2026 Two Barbadians honoured with Anthony N. Sabga Awards for Excellence admin February 3, 2026 NNP candidate proposes child sponsorship initiative admin February 3, 2026 Regional News Man fatally shot in Enterprise, Christ Church 1 Man fatally shot in Enterprise, Christ Church February 3, 2026 Walrond pledges solutions to challenges facing St. George North 2 Walrond pledges solutions to challenges facing St. George North February 3, 2026 BLP takes campaign message to Christ Church as election nears 3 BLP takes campaign message to Christ Church as election nears February 3, 2026 Abrahams urges voters to focus on BLP’s record of leadership 4 Abrahams urges voters to focus on BLP’s record of leadership February 3, 2026