Police are investigating several violent incidents in St Michael that left two men dead and two others hospitalised with gunshot injuries.

Communications and Public Affairs Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, says an 88-year-old man, Ralph Forde of Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St Michael, died in the early hours of yesterday after being fatally stabbed.

In a second incident, a man was fatally shot at Hill View Close, Cave Hill.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite says Operations Control received the call roughly eight hours after the stabbing.

While investigating those two incidents, police were later called out to Deacons Farm following another shooting.

The police spokesman says initial investigations indicate that two men rode through the area on a motorcycle and discharged several gunshots, injuring two men — one at Farm Road and the other at Deacons Road.