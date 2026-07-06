Police investigating shooting death

Police at Black Rock Station are investigating a fatal shooting which occurred at about 5:10 a.m. on Monday, 6 July 2026, at Belfield, Black Rock, St. Michael.

Initial investigations have revealed that a man was outside his residence when he sustained several gunshot wounds to his body. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A medical doctor visited the scene and pronounced him dead.

Investigations are continuing.

Police are appealing to anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7505.

All information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.