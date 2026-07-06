Police investigating shooting death

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Hamas to dissolve Gaza government as US-brokered ceasefire plan stalls Ismail-al-Thawabta-Hamas-Gaza-BY-Jehad-Alshrafi--AP-via-CNN-Newsource- 1

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