Two men killed in latest gun violence incident

Two men have been killed in the latest incident of gun violence, and police are appealing for an end to crime across the country.

Public Affairs and Communications Officer of the Barbados Police Service, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, confirmed late this evening that the bodies were found in a grey Toyota Axio parked along Cambridge Road shortly after 2:25 p.m.

He appealed to anyone with information about the incident to contact Police Emergency at 211, the District “F” Police Station, or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-8477.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite also made a passionate plea for peace.

He assured that police will continue to do their job, but said Barbadians must also play a role in helping to reduce crime.