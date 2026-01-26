Police issue appeal as they investigate unnatural death

The police are investigating a shooting near the Usain Bolt Complex in which one man was killed.

The victim, whose identity has not yet been released, was found slumped inside his vehicle this morning.

Police Public Affairs and Communications Officer, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, says that around 11:16 a.m., their Operations Control received a call from a woman reporting that a man had been shot.

Officers went to the scene and made the grim discovery. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

As police sealed off the area to carry out investigations, acting Inspector Brathwaite shared what police know so far.

Acting Inspector Brathwaite is asking anyone who may have been in the area around the time of the shooting to contact the police.