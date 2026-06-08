Police issue court attendance notice

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is requesting that the following individuals attend Supreme Court No. 3, Whitepark Road, St Michael, on Tuesday, 9 June 2026 at 9:00 a.m.:

Cejay Ifill — 4th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael

Rasheed Bishop — Marshall Gap, Baxters Road, St Michael

Michael Preville — Rock Gap, Baxters Road, St Michael

Rashawn Tudor — 39 Well Gap No. 2, Lodge Hill, St Michael

Rehquino Barker — 10th Avenue, New Orleans, St Michael

The Barbados Police Service thanks the general public and the media for their assistance in this matter.