Police issue warning on proof of produce, amid praedial larceny crackdown

Police are putting farmers and anyone involved in praedial larceny on notice: if you cannot prove where your produce came from, you could be charged.

The warning comes from Deputy Commander of the Southern Division, Anthony Warner.

He says officers will be strictly enforcing the use of receipt books for agricultural produce, and those documents must be presented on demand.

Superintendent Warner was speaking as the Barbados Police Service Southern Division rolled out intensified nightly patrols targeting praedial larceny and cracking down on crop theft.