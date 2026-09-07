Police manage back to school traffic

Students across the country returned to the classroom today for the first day of the new school year.

As a result, there was heavy congestion on the roads this morning as motorists sought to reach their various destinations.

Steady lines of traffic could be seen in the usual areas, including sections near the Garfield Sobers Roundabout and Waterford, St Michael.

Police were directing traffic to ensure a smooth flow and that all motorists and pedestrians remained safe on the roads.