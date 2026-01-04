Police need help locating missing woman, Dr. Sonia Richards

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing woman, Dr. Sonia Linette Richards, 69 years of No. 21B, West Terrace Gardens, St. James. She was last seen about 8:40 p.m., on Friday, January 2, 2026.

Police note that “Dr. Richards is about five feet one inch (5’1”) in height, medium built, dark complexion, has black and silver hair and wears glasses. She is well spoken with a pleasant manner and walks with an erect appearance. Richards was last seen wearing a dark blue T-Shirt, ¾ shorts and a pair of pink and white Sketchers softwear.

“Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dr. Sonia Linette Richards, is asked to contact the Holetown Police Station at 419-1700 or 419-1701, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.”