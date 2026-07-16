The Barbados Police Service has announced heightened security measures as Crop Over 2026 enters its final major events.

This was outlined in a press statement issued by the Service today, July 16, 2026.

Officers will be deployed across event venues, parade routes, traffic corridors and surrounding communities to help ensure a safe and orderly festival.

The release also notes that the Barbados Defence Force will support the police as part of a coordinated multi-agency security operation aimed at enhancing public safety, strengthening operational readiness, assisting with crowd management and keeping emergency routes clear.

The full statement follows:

The Barbados Police Service advises the public that, as Crop Over 2026 enters its final major events, police officers will be deployed across event venues, parade routes, traffic corridors and surrounding communities to support a safe, orderly and enjoyable festival season for residents, visitors, revellers, spectators, vendors and road users.

The Barbados Defence Force will provide support to The Barbados Police Service in maintaining an appropriate and effective security posture at major events. This support will be coordinated as part of a collaborative, inter-agency approach to enhancing overall public safety, strengthening operational readiness, supporting crowd management where required, and ensuring that emergency routes, event spaces and surrounding communities remain as safe and secure as possible throughout the final festival period.

Commissioner of Police Ms. Sonia Boyce reminds the public that the festival is a national cultural celebration and that everyone has a responsibility to protect its good name by obeying the law, respecting the rights of others and cooperating fully with police officers, marshals, band security, event organisers, emergency personnel, traffic wardens and authorised support personnel.

Remaining Major Crop Over 2026 Events

The remaining major public events include the Pic-O-De-Crop Final, Foreday Morning Jam, Bridgetown Market, Grand Kadooment Day and Cohobblopot, together with related fetes and private events taking place across Barbados during the final festival period. Members of the public are encouraged to check official event notices for confirmed times, routes, access points, road closures and traffic diversions before travelling.

Public Conduct and Respect for the Festival

The Barbados Police Service expects all persons attending Crop Over events to behave responsibly. Disorderly conduct, fighting, threats, harassment, assaults, offensive weapons, damage to property, obstruction of police officers, public drunkenness, dangerous driving, littering and any conduct likely to cause a breach of the peace will be dealt with firmly.

Persons are reminded that police officers may give lawful directions to maintain public order, manage crowds, protect emergency routes and regulate traffic. Failure to comply with a lawful direction, obstruction of an officer in the execution of duty, or conduct that endangers others may result in arrest and prosecution.

Strong Warning Against Incursion into Kadooment and Foreday Morning Bands

The Barbados Police Service is placing special emphasis on the problem of unauthorised persons entering, following too closely, blocking or interfering with registered bands during Foreday Morning Jam and Grand Kadooment. This practice, commonly described as band incursion or band-hopping, is dangerous, disrespectful and unlawful where it causes obstruction, disorder, trespass into restricted areas, harassment, assault, theft, damage, public nuisance or a breach of the peace.

Only registered revellers, authorised band personnel, approved service vehicles, officials, emergency personnel and other people authorised by the organisers may enter or move with a band in controlled areas. Spectators must remain behind barriers, on sidewalks, or in other areas designated by police and event officials. People without wristbands, costumes, credentials or other lawful authority must not force their way into a band, remove barriers, climb over fencing, interfere with trucks, obstruct masqueraders, harass participants or create bottlenecks along the route.

Police officers and authorised security personnel will intervene where persons attempt to breach band perimeters or interfere with the safe movement of bands. Offenders may be removed from the route, arrested and charged where the evidence supports an offence. Parents and guardians are also asked to ensure that minors do not enter the road or band areas in a manner that places them or others at risk.

Alcohol, Drugs and Impaired Driving

The public is strongly warned not to drink and drive, and not to drive while impaired by alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription medication, fatigue or any other substance or condition that affects judgment, coordination or reaction time. If you intend to drink, identify a sober designated driver, use a licensed taxi, arrange a ride-share or public transport option, or remain at a safe location until you are fit to travel.

Drivers and riders must obey speed limits, traffic signals, seat belt and helmet requirements, vehicle licensing and insurance requirements, and all temporary traffic arrangements. Dangerous driving, reckless manoeuvres, unauthorised stopping, blocking emergency access, carrying passengers unlawfully, operating defective vehicles or driving without due care and attention may result in enforcement action.

Traffic Diversions, Road Closures and Emergency Routes

Temporary road closures, diversions, no-parking zones and one-way systems may be implemented for major Crop Over events. Motorists, pedestrians, cyclists and riders are required to comply with all instructions given by police officers in uniform and to observe all posted traffic signs, barriers and route restrictions.

Vehicles must not be parked or left standing in areas marked as no-parking zones, emergency routes, parade routes, bus lay-bys, junctions, private entrances or other restricted areas. Vehicles causing obstruction may be ticketed, removed or otherwise dealt with according to law. Emergency access for ambulances, fire appliances, police vehicles and other authorised services must be kept clear at all times.

Applicable Laws and Penalties

Members of the public are reminded that offences may arise under, among other legislation, the Road Traffic Act, the Public Order Act, the Police Act, the Liquor Licence laws, criminal laws relating to assault, offensive weapons, theft and damage to property, and any temporary traffic or event-specific rules lawfully made for the festival period.

Penalties will depend on the offence charged and the decision of the court. They may include fixed penalties, fines, seizure or removal of vehicles, compensation orders, probation, community service or imprisonment. In relation to certain breaches of temporary traffic rules and failure to obey police directions, offenders may be liable on summary conviction to fines and, in appropriate cases, imprisonment.

The Commissioner emphasises that ignorance of the law is not a defence. People who choose to engage in violence, harassment, theft, reckless driving, impaired driving, obstruction of bands or disobedience of police directions should expect decisive enforcement action.

Personal Safety Advice

Plan your route before leaving home and allow extra travel time.

Use official parking areas and avoid leaving valuables visible in vehicles.

Travel in groups where possible and agree on a safe meeting point.

Keep mobile phones charged and carry only the cash and identification you need.

Leave expensive or excessive jewelry at home to minimize the risk of opportunistic theft.

Stay hydrated, protect yourself from heat and sun exposure, and seek medical help early if you feel unwell.

Parents and guardians should keep children under close supervision at all times.

Report suspicious packages, weapons, disorderly behaviour, missing persons or emergencies immediately to the nearest police officer.

Do not accept drinks from unknown people and do not leave drinks unattended.

Respect residents, businesses and private property near event routes.

Follow instructions from police, marshals, emergency services and event officials without delay.

Message from the Commissioner

Commissioner Boyce stated: “Crop Over is one of Barbados’ most cherished national celebrations. The Barbados Police Service wants everyone to enjoy the music, culture, colour and fellowship of the season, but enjoyment must never come at the expense of public safety, public order or respect for others. I am asking every reveller, spectator, driver, vendor and visitor to do your part. Stay out of bands unless you are authorised to be there, do not drink and drive, obey the traffic arrangements, look out for one another and cooperate with the police officers and authorised support personnel who are there to protect you.”

The Barbados Police Service will continue to provide further public notices on traffic management, event security and road closures as arrangements are finalised. The cooperation of the public is appreciated as we work together, with the support of partner agencies, to keep Crop Over 2026 safe, peaceful and enjoyable for all.