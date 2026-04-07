Police probe suspected shooting death at Brownes Beach

Police at Operations Control are investigating a suspected shooting death after reports of gunshots along Brownes Beach, St Michael, around 6:57 p.m. on Monday, April 6.

Officers from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station responded to the report and discovered the unresponsive body of a man in the vicinity of a business establishment.

A medical doctor visited the scene, examined the body and pronounced death.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, Police Emergency at 211, or the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7608 or 430-7609.

All information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.