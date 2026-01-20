Police probing fatal collision along Leadvale

The Barbados Police Service is investigating the circumstances of a fatal collision that occurred around 3:18 p.m. on Sunday along Searles Road at its junction with Leadvale, Christ Church, involving a motorcycle and a motor van.

Initial investigations have shown the motorcyclist was travelling towards Lowlands while the van was travelling in the opposite direction when the collision occurred.

The motorcyclist was transported by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH), where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He has been identified as Edzii Edinboro, 54, of #40 Coral Cliff, Bottom Bay, St. Philip.

Investigations into the collision are ongoing.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact the District ‘B’ Police Station at 437-4311 or 432-7625.