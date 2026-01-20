January 20, 2026

Related Stories

video template (1)

Alleyne remanded on aggravated burglary charged

admin January 20, 2026
video template

33-year-old pleads guilty to possession of cannabis

admin January 20, 2026
Jayden-Tyrell-Haynes-Barbados-Police-Service-

UPDATE: Haynes remanded for January 3 shooting

admin January 20, 2026
police car-Stock-Photo-

Police identify cyclist killed in collision along Crane Road

admin January 20, 2026
Rhonda-Blackman-Smith-Barbados-teaching-Teacher-

Parents reminded that the most critical learning starts at home

admin January 20, 2026
President-Jeffrey-Bostic-Schools-primary-Barbados-January-2026-Teachers-

President Bostic urges teachers to persevere with their students

admin January 20, 2026

Regional News

Alleyne remanded on aggravated burglary charged video template (1) 1

Alleyne remanded on aggravated burglary charged

January 20, 2026
33-year-old pleads guilty to possession of cannabis video template 2

33-year-old pleads guilty to possession of cannabis

January 20, 2026
UPDATE: Haynes remanded for January 3 shooting Jayden-Tyrell-Haynes-Barbados-Police-Service- 3

UPDATE: Haynes remanded for January 3 shooting

January 20, 2026
Police probing fatal collision along Leadvale police car-Stock-Photo- 4

Police probing fatal collision along Leadvale

January 20, 2026

You may have missed

video template (1)

Alleyne remanded on aggravated burglary charged

admin January 20, 2026
video template

33-year-old pleads guilty to possession of cannabis

admin January 20, 2026
Jayden-Tyrell-Haynes-Barbados-Police-Service-

UPDATE: Haynes remanded for January 3 shooting

admin January 20, 2026
police car-Stock-Photo-

Police probing fatal collision along Leadvale

admin January 20, 2026