Police report crime reduction and outline modernisation plan
The Barbados Police Service is reporting measurable reductions in crime, while outlining an aggressive modernisation plan for 2026.
Speaking at the Service’s Annual Grand Conference, Commissioner of Police, the Honourable Richard Boyce, detailed progress under the six-point policing strategy.
Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice, Michael Lashley, also addressed the conference, calling for urgent improvements in case file management.
Deanzer Roberts reports.