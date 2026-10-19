Police seek family of man found wandering in Fontabelle

Police are seeking public assistance in locating the family, caregiver, guardian or friend of an unknown man who answers to the name Davonte and was discovered wandering in the area of Rubis Service Station, Fontabelle, St Michael, on Sunday, 18 October 2026.

He is about five feet six inches (5’ 6”) tall, of dark complexion and slim build. At the time, he was wearing brown trousers, a pair of black slippers and no shirt. He exhibited erratic behaviour and was unable to give his full name, age or address.

Anyone who can provide information is asked to contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676 or the Assessment Unit of the Psychiatric Hospital.