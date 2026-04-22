Police seek help in locating missing Jamaican national

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Shanardo Kenardo Richards, 32, a Jamaican national staying at Rihanna Drive, Westbury Road, St Michael, who was last seen on Friday, April 17, 2026.

Richards is of slim build, with a dark complexion, small head, brown eyes, large ears and a large nose. His hair is plaited, and the clothing he was wearing at the time is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shanardo Kenardo Richards is asked to contact the Central Police Station at 430-7676 or 430-7630, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.