Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Ryan Leo Sylvester Johnson, 51 years of Free Hill, Black Rock, St. Michael, who was last seen on Saturday, July 24, 2026 about 2:30 p.m.

DESCRIPTION:

Johnson is about five feet seven inches (5’7”) in height, of a dark brown complexion, slim build with a cone shaped face, brown eyes, pointed nose, medium ears, small dark lips, shoulder length locks and speaks with a bajan accent. His clothing at the time is unknown

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ryan Leo Sylvester Johnson, is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 419-1700 or 419-1701, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.

Police seek help locating missing man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing man Ryan Leo Sylvester Johnson, 51, of Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael, who was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, 4th July, 2026.

Description:

Johnson is approximately five feet seven inches (5’7″) tall, of dark brown complexion and slim build, with a cone-shaped face, brown eyes, a pointed nose, medium-sized ears, small dark lips, and shoulder-length locks. He speaks with a Bajan accent. The clothing he was wearing at the time he went missing is unknown.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ryan Leo Sylvester Johnson is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 419-1700 or 419-1701, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.