The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Novon Neuo Neblett, also known as ‘G’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Neblett, whose last known address is St Barnabas, St Michael, is approximately six feet tall, of dark complexion and medium build. He has tattoos of the letters ‘GG’ and the Gucci logo on the left side of his neck.

Police are advising Neblett to present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at the Oistins Police Station, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at 418-2609 or 418-2612, the Police Emergency number at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

The public is also reminded that harbouring or assisting wanted persons is a serious offence and anyone found committing such an offence may be prosecuted.