Police seek man for questioning in serious criminal matters

Police are seeking public assistance in locating Akeem Deshawn Carter, alias ‘Ogre’, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Carter, whose last known address is Bartlett Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church, is approximately five feet nine inches (5’ 9”) tall, of stocky build and dark complexion. He has tattoos bearing the word ‘Loyalty’ on his left hand and the letters ‘QTF’ on his right hand.

Akeem Deshawn Carter is advised to present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Akeem Deshawn Carter is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station at 418-2608/2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that harbouring or assisting wanted persons is a serious offence, and anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.