Police seek public assistance to locate missing man

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 54-year-old Sylvanus Grant of Blades Hill No. 2, St John, who was last seen on Saturday, September 5, 2026.

Grant is about five feet six inches tall, with a slim build, dark complexion, a straight nose and narrow features. He is soft-spoken, has a Vincentian accent and walks with an erect posture.

He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt and blue three-quarter-length jeans, and carrying a black haversack.

Grant frequents Speightstown in St Peter, as well as Nelson Street and Vincy Town in St Michael.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Sylvanus Grant is asked to contact the District “C” Police Station at 416-8200 or 416-8204, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.