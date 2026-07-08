Police seek public’s assistance in locating escaped man

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Kadeem Tristen Otay Dolcy, who has no fixed place of abode.

Dolcy escaped lawful custody from the Central Police Station at about 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2026.

He is of slim build and dark complexion, with a long forehead, prominent eyes and a long nose. He also has unkempt facial hair and a piercing in each ear. He has the tattoo “ST2” on his left hand and the word “Dosy” and the image of a money bag tattooed on his right hand.

Dolcy was last seen along Chapman Lane.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kadeem Tristen Otay Dolcy is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Department at the Central Police Station on 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone found committing this offence may be prosecuted.