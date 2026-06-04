The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in identifying and locating a person of interest who is wanted for questioning in connection with a serious criminal matter.

Anyone who can identify this person or knows his or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at 430-7612 or 430-7614, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone found committing this offence may be prosecuted.