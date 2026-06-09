Police seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Dwayne Marlon Drakes, also known as “Oily”, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Drakes’ last known addresses are Denny Road, Thorpes, St James, and 1st Avenue, Park Road, Bush Hall, St Michael. He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, of dark complexion and slim build.

He has a scar on the right side of his forehead, a tattoo bearing the words “For the wages of sin is death” on his left hand, and the image of a cross on his right hand.

Dwayne Marlon Drakes is advised that he may present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at Black Rock Police Station, President Kennedy Drive, St Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at Black Rock Police Station at 417-7505 or 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone found committing this offence may be prosecuted.