The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Jason Andre Leacock, alias “J”, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Leacock, whose last known address is 1st Avenue, Friendship Terrace, St Michael, is approximately five feet, seven inches tall, of dark complexion and medium build.

He has a tattoo of the word “Jkeyah” on his neck, as well as tattoos of praying hands, a Bible and the words “Only God Can Judge Me” on his left hand.

He also has “Psalms 79”, the name “Jason” and an angel tattooed on his right hand.

Leacock is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) on Pinfold Street, St Michael, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Jason Andre Leacock is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (Central) at 430-7189 or 430-7190, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone found committing such an offence may be prosecuted.