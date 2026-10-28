The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Amia Pinder of Thompson Gap, Eagle Hall, St Michael, who was last seen on Monday 26, October 2026.

Pinder is approximately four feet eight inches tall, of slim build and has a dark complexion. She has a long face, a slightly protruding forehead, a broad nose, a thick bottom lip and a broad mouth. Her ears are pierced once, and she wears her hair in single braids.

When last seen, she was wearing a white sleeveless blouse, blue three-quarter-length jeans and black slippers. She was also carrying a black haversack.

Pinder is known to frequent the park along Deacons Road, St Michael.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to contact the Black Rock Police Station at 417-7500 or 417-7501, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or any police station.