Police seek public’s help in locating wanted man

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the assistance of the public in locating Akeem Deshawn Carter, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Carter, whose last known address is Bartlett Tenantry, Sargeant Village, Christ Church, is approximately five feet nine inches tall, of stocky build and dark complexion. He has tattoos bearing the word ‘Loyalty’ on his left hand and the letters ‘QTF’ on his right hand.

Akeem Deshawn Carter is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know his whereabouts is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Oistins Police Station at 418-2608 or 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons, and anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.