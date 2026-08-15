The Barbados Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 24-year-old Tyrese Leroy Farrell, alias “Twin”, of Ealing Park South, Christ Church.

Farrell escaped lawful custody from the Hastings/Worthing Police Station at about 11:25 p.m. on Friday, August 14, 2026.

He is approximately five feet, 11 inches tall, of slim build and has a dark complexion.

Farrell has a tattoo bearing the words “Time is Master” on his left wrist and a tattoo of a lifeline on his right wrist.

At the time of his escape, he was wearing a black hoodie with a print on the front, a white vest and blue three-quarter-length jeans. He was barefoot.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Tyrese Leroy Farrell is asked to contact the Serious Organised Crime Unit at 419-1744, or the Criminal Investigations Department at the Hastings/Worthing Police Station on 430-7612 or 430-7614.

Information can also be provided to Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons, and anyone found committing such an offence may be prosecuted.