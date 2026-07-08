Police seek wanted man for questioning

The Barbados Police Service (TBPS) is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Ian Alleyne Farrell, also known as “Cheese”, “Tallman” or “Mafia”, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Farrell, whose last known address is Apartment 1, No. 156 Regency Park, Christ Church, is approximately 6 feet 1 inch tall, of slim build and brown complexion. He has star tattoos on his face, the word “Nameless” tattooed on his right forearm, the words “Lord Forgive Me” and an image of clasped hands on his right shoulder, and a marijuana leaf with an alien tattooed on his upper left back. He also has two gold caps on his lower teeth.

Ian Alleyne Farrell is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Black Rock Police Station, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Ian Alleyne Farrell is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Black Rock Police Station on 417-7505 or 417-7500, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons. Anyone found committing this offence may be prosecuted.