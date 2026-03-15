Police seeking public’s help to locate ‘armed and dangerous’ man

The Barbados Police Service is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 32-year-old Ramone Jamar Dacosta Jordan, alias “Gas”, who is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.

Jordan, whose last known address is Wiltshire Avenue, Bayfield, St Philip, is six feet two inches tall, of brown complexion and slim build, and wears his hair in long dreadlocks.

Police say he has a tattoo on his left arm depicting an image of a wall with his alias “GAS” at the top. A separate tattoo on the same arm bears the words “Honour, YOLO and Loyalty” arranged in a pattern.

Jordan is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (South) at the Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church, accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Ramone Jamar Dacosta Jordan is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at Oistins at 418-2608 or 418-2612, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477, or the nearest police station.

Police warn that Jordan is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Members of the public are also reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons, and anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.