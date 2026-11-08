A total of 146 police officers, members of the Barbados Defence Force and civilians have been honoured for their outstanding service, bravery and commitment to public safety.

The Barbados Police Service Awards Ceremony 2026 recognised individuals whose actions have gone above and beyond the call of duty, including some who risked their own lives to protect and rescue others.

The awards highlighted acts of courage, dedication and selfless service that have made a meaningful impact on communities across Barbados.

Deanzer Roberts reports.