Barbadians are being reminded that safety is not solely the responsibility of the Barbados Police Service.

Senior Superintendent in charge of the Northern Division, Lesteal Woodroffe, says safety is a shared duty that thrives when citizens and law enforcement agencies work hand in hand to achieve a common objective.

He says this is why the service encourages neighbourhood watches, noting that they are simple yet impactful, as members of communities look out for each other.

He was delivering remarks at the launch of the Warrens Heights Neighbourhood Watch.

Member of Parliament for St James South, Sandra Husbands, agrees that maintaining safe communities is everybody’s business and should not be a burden carried only by the police.

As part of the initiative, residents have pooled their resources to purchase and install cameras across the community.