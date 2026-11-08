The Barbados Police Service is to receive specialised training to prepare officers for the implementation of new anti-gun legislation.

The training is expected to begin in January and will focus on criminal investigators, who will be required to gather and present evidence under the new law.

Speaking at the Police Service Awards Ceremony, Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice Michael Lashley stressed that officers must be properly equipped to implement the legislation.

Minister Lashley says further training will also be necessary as amendments to financial legislation affect police investigations.