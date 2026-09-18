Police warn against the non-consensual sharing of intimate content online

The Barbados Police Service’s Cybercrime Unit is reporting a slight increase in cases involving the non-consensual recording and sharing of intimate photos and videos online.

This was revealed by Sergeant Keimar Burke on CBC’s Q100.7FM Let’s Talk About It radio show yesterday.

He outlined various situations in which such incidents may occur, including cases where relationships have broken down and perpetrators seek revenge.

Sergeant Burke is reminding the public that there is recourse available to victims, as the non-consensual sharing of intimate images is a chargeable offence.