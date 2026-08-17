The Barbados Police Service is reporting an increase in criminal activity targeting construction equipment.

Contractors are being reminded to ensure that all equipment is properly secured and that adequate security measures are in place to guard against theft, burglary and other related offences.

The Police Service is also reporting an increase in criminal activity involving gold jewellery.

Members of the public are being cautioned against wearing excessive amounts of gold jewellery in public spaces, as well as meeting with individuals to purchase or sell gold jewellery, as they could become targets for criminal activity.

The public is also reminded that it is an offence to steal or knowingly handle stolen property. Anyone found committing these offences can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Anyone with information about persons involved in these crimes is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at 430-7189 or 430-7190, the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-8477, or Police Emergency at 211.