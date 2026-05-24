Police warn public about fake traffic violation notice

The Barbados Police Service is warning the public about a fraudulent notice currently circulating, which falsely claims to be a “Final Notice of Administrative Penalty for Traffic Violations”.

The notice states that a traffic violation record has been officially verified and entered into the Barbados Police Force database, and instructs recipients to log in and settle payment online.

However, police are advising that the notice is not official and stressed that the Barbados Police Service does not send requests for the payment of money in this manner.

Authorities say a full and thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted.