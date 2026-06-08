Police warn public about fraudulent cybercrime notice

It has been brought to the attention of the Barbados Police Service that a notice is circulating purporting to be from the “Barbados Cyber Crime Security Authority” under the direction of the National Commissioner of Police.

The notice claims that authorities have identified online activities that allegedly contravene Barbados’ cyber security laws and requests an immediate response to a so-called cybercrime file, citing a file number. It further warns that serious action will be taken within 24 hours.

The document bears the name Richard Boyce, Barbados Commissioner of Police, and lists an address at Roebuck Street, Bridgetown, St Michael.

The Barbados Police Service is advising the public that this is not an official notice or document issued by the organisation.

Police stress that at no time will the Barbados Police Service send such messages online.

A full and thorough investigation into the matter will be conducted.