A political clash almost unfolded at Montgomery Pasture in Cave Hill, St. Michael today, after two parties scheduled meetings at the same location.

Both the Democratic Labour Party and the Friends of Democracy had chosen the venue for their 7 p.m. meetings.

When CBC News visited the site around 2 this afternoon, the DLP had already begun setting up its infrastructure in the middle of the playing field.

At that time, when contacted, the Friends of Democracy said they had no intention of changing their plans and intended to, quote, “roll up with a container”.

However, what appeared to be a showdown in the making was averted when the Friends of Democracy informed CBC News shortly afterwards that it would be relocating its meeting to Whitehall Number 2 in St. Michael.