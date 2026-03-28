Portvale Sugar Factory industrial affairs stall sugar cane harvest

Sugar cane growers are supposed to be harvesting their crops at this time.

But while they started the process last week, they have been forced to bring a halt to their harvesting efforts.

This is until the Portvale Sugar Factory, which is caught up with industrial affairs, gives them the green light to return their harvesters to the fields.

Meanwhile, the growers are facing significant losses as they are unable to harvest canes that have reached the age to reap.

Anesta Henry reports.