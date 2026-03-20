Workers at the Portvale Sugar Factory who are attached to the Unity Workers’ Union are back off the job.

Confirmation has come from General Secretary, Caswell Franklyn.

Dozens of workers at the Blowers, St James factory walked off the job on Wednesday over the failure of management to recognise the Unity Workers’ Union as their representative, along with claims of unfavourable working conditions.

However, that same evening, the Barbados Energy and Sugar Company Inc. said the approximately 38 employees who were called off the job engaged in a wildcat strike, noting that the Barbados Workers’ Union is the recognised bargaining agent for the majority of workers.

The company maintained that its compensation model has been the industry standard for decades and was negotiated with the BWU.

But Caswell Franklyn is challenging BESCO’s position, warning that his union will respond accordingly.

He insists the union deserves recognition as the bargaining agent, claiming that the majority of workers are members of the U.W.U, and says he will not back down from the fight.