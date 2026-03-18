Two days after the official start of the 2026 sugar harvest, workers at the Portvale Sugar Factory have downed tools.

Employees at the Blowers, St James facility began strike action around 7 a.m. to highlight a number of concerns.

Following a meeting with the workers, General Secretary of the Unity Workers Union, Caswell Franklyn, said they were dissatisfied that management had failed to address several outstanding grievances.

These include the failure to recognise the union as the workers’ representative, long working hours without breaks, and poor structural conditions at the factory.

Mr Franklyn is accusing management of breaching labour laws, particularly the Shops Act and the Holidays with Pay Act.

He said the walkout is a warning to management to meet with the union for discussions on the issues. Workers are expected to remain off the job for the remainder of the day and return tomorrow.

However, Mr Franklyn warned that if management fails to engage with the union, more intense strike action could follow at an unspecified time.