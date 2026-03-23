Portvale workers may take further industrial action

Workers at the Portvale Sugar Factory could be off the job again on Monday.

General Secretary of the Unity Workers’ Union, Caswell Franklyn, says his members will not be lifting a finger until the factory signs an agreement with the U.W.U.

Dozens of workers at the Blowers, St James factory first walked off the job last Wednesday over management’s refusal to recognise the union, along with complaints about working conditions.

In response, Barbados Energy and Sugar Company Inc. said the roughly 38 employees were involved in a wildcat strike, adding that the Barbados Workers’ Union remains the recognised bargaining agent for most workers.

But Mr Franklyn remains firm — no agreement with the U.W.U, no work.