A move has been made to activate “the exercise of ministerial exemption powers” under the Utility Regulation Act.

Word of this from Senior Minister and Minister of Energy and Business, Kerrie Symmonds.

He says Section 37, four and five of the Utility Act, provides that the Minister may, on the recommendation of the Fair Trading Commission, or on his own initiative, exempt specified matters from the application of all, or any provisions of the Act, where the Minister is satisfied that such an exemption is required in the public interest.

He is making it clear that the establishment of this process is not intended to displace the FTC, nor is it intended to remove or diminish the legitimate role of intervenors.

Minister Symmonds spoke to the move during a media briefing on the state of the energy sector at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre yesterday.