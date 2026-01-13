President Bostic Calls on Leaders to Mentor Barbados’ Youth
President of Barbados, the Most Honourable Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic is calling on leaders across the country to mentor the nation’s youth.
He says it’s imperative that leaders step up and assist the nation’s young people.
Lieutenant Colonel Bostic was speaking during the Church of the Nazarene Barbados District Centennial Launch Service.
Lieutenant Colonel Bostic says achieving this is a significant step to getting the country back on track.