President Bostic encourages students to define their own future
People are often judged by their background, but Barbados’ President says that should never define their future.
Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic delivered that message to students at the Daryll Jordan Secondary School, urging them to believe they can achieve anything — once they are prepared to put in the work.
The remarks came during his ongoing visits to secondary schools across the island. Rachelle Agard has that story.