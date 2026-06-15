President Bostic receives Inter-American Defence Grand Medal

President of the Republic of Barbados, His Excellency The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, has received the Inter-American Defence Grand Medal from the Inter-American Defence College.

His Excellency received the medal during a ceremony held recently at the Organisation of American States in Washington, D.C.

He was recognised for his longstanding contributions to hemispheric security cooperation, a distinguished career in defence leadership, and his enduring relationship with the college as a former student and regional partner.

In his remarks, President Bostic reflected on the formative role of the Inter-American Defence College in shaping his professional development.

The President also noted that the medal was not only a personal honour, but also recognition of Barbados’ ongoing contributions to hemispheric peace and stability.