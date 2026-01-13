President Bostic Urges Church to Help Rebuild Community Cohesion

The church has a critical role to play in Barbados now more than at any other time in the nation’s history.

That message came from President of Barbados, Lieutenant Colonel the Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, who says the church must be at the heart of a national effort to rescue the island’s most vulnerable youth and rebuild cohesion within communities.

The President was speaking yesterday as the Church of the Nazarene marked its centennial anniversary.

Rachelle Agard reports.