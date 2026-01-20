President of Barbados, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, is urging teachers not to give up on their young charges.

And he has made a plea for students to join uniformed organisations to help with their development.

Lieutenant Colonel Bostic was speaking at his Alma Mater, St Mary’s Primary School, where they were joined by students of Wesley Hall Primary School.

His visit signalled the reintroduction of the visits to primary schools, started by former Governor General Sir Elliott Belgrave.

Lieutenant Colonel Bostic stressed the importance of students being involved in organisations like Boy Scouts and Girl Guides.