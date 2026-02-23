President Bostic warns gun violence could escalate without intervention
President of Barbados, Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honourable Jeffrey Bostic, is warning that unless the issues which contribute to gun violence are addressed, the situation could spiral out of control.
Lieutenant Colonel Bostic says this is why he conceptualised the Chapman Challenge, details of which will be disclosed shortly.
The President adds that mentorship will play a critical role in tackling the underlying causes of violence and guiding young people towards more positive pathways.