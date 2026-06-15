President welcomed at Barbados Embassy in Washington

The Embassy of Barbados in Washington hosted President Bostic at a reception at the mission on Wyoming Avenue.

There, he was welcomed by Barbados’ Ambassador to the United States and the Organisation of American States, Vic Fernandes.

He was also greeted by members of the diplomatic corps, academia and the Barbadian diaspora.

The Head of State, who served at the mission as Military Attaché some years ago, spent several hours interacting with guests, who were delighted to meet him in person.

He spoke about what he has been doing to give back to his country.