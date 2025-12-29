Priest urges Christians to speak out for children

An Anglican Priest is urging Christians to speak out for innocent children suffering in the Middle East.

Rector of St. George Parish Church, Senator Reverend Canon Dr. John Rogers made the call as he delivered his sermon on Sunday on the Feast of the Holy Innocents.

He referenced a statement from the Executive Director of the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund, Catherine Russell, that over the past two years, some 64,000 children have been killed or injured across the Gaza Strip, including at least 1,000 babies.

Canon Rogers lamented that children continue to be collateral damage.